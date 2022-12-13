'One-Man Nutcracker': One man performs every role in the classic ballet in one hour

Award-winning actor and writer Chris Davis puts on the whole show by himself: from Marie to Fritz to the Sugar Plum Fairy.

Actor and writer Chris Davis hilariously performs every role in the holiday classic ballet "The Nutcracker" by himself in a single hour.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Imagine the holiday classic, 'The Nutcracker,' a two-hour ballet masterpiece, condensed into just one hour.

Then, imagine that instead of a company of over 100 ballerinas telling the story of a young girl's dream that takes her to the Land of Sweets, there's just ONE.

That's the concept behind the show 'One-Man Nutcracker.'

Award-winning actor and writer Chris Davis puts on the whole show by himself: from Marie to Fritz to the Sugar Plum Fairy. He does it all in he calls an "hysterical and surprisingly moving show."

"It took a lot of work," Davis said. "I thought, 'What if one person just tried to do all these roles?' I thought it'd be really funny and a challenge. I had done a lot of solo shows. I thought this would be a great new challenge. I do the entire show there. I think it's like 50 different roles."

Davis says the idea came to him while taking adult beginning ballet classes. He premiered the show in 2019 and hasn't been live since. He's thrilled to back.

"You will get the entire Nutcracker story," he said. "Everything is in there, every piece of music is in there. It's just all condensed down. It's one hour long and it's is very, very funny. There's audience interaction. It's great for kids too!"

"One-Man Nutcracker" opens December 20th at Theatre Exile in South Philadelphia and runs through January 2nd.

For more information and tickets, CLICK HERE.