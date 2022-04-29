One Northern Liberties houses the best of two Philly fashionistas at 70Six Boutique, Raelia Lewis

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- 70 Six Boutique is a celebration of owner Lindsey McKinney's love of fashion.She opened the shop in November, a fourth grade teacher turned entrepreneur.Her shop is filled with things she loves and thinks others will too-from home accents to jewelry and accessories and easy breezy pieces that can multitask, going from casual daytime to dressed up for an evening out.Among the brands she carries is Waves Swimwear, from Raelia Lewis, a 2014 Alum of "America's Next Top Model."Lewis has a jewelry business too, called Accessorized-carrying everything from purses to earrings to diamond rings. Most of the items are between $12-$20.Lewis decided to build her personal brand when the pandemic hit, modeling gigs dried up and, she says, she was tired of always looking for someone to pick her.She taught herself how to build a website, learned all about photography and lighting and hired local models to showcase her swimsuits, taking care to show all body types.Lewis also hosts a podcast and she's the author of two books, with a third in the works.She describes herself as a model-preneur, using her modeling as a catalyst to build her brands.215 W Laurel St, Philadelphia, Pa. 19123609-915-7423