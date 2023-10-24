Fall fun at Duffield's Farm Market transcends generations in South Jersey

Hayrides, a corn maze, pumpkins, and apple cider donuts keep families coming back to Duffield's Farm Market for generations!

SEWELL, New Jersey (WPVI) -- David Duffield traces his roots on the family farm back to the 1930s. Today, Duffield's Farm Market serves as a destination for hayrides, a corn maze, pumpkins, apple cider donuts, and more.

Learn more about this cross-generational family experience with our latest 'One Tank Trips' segment!

Duffield's is open for apple and pumpkin picking while supplies last. For hours of operation and tickets, visit their website.

RELATED: Explore the gothic, medieval-style Fonthill Castle in the heart of Bucks County