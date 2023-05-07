9-hole golf course completed, paying tribute to late Jersey Shore architect

The Morey family has completed the final passion project of the late Fred Langford, a legendary architect from Wildwood, New Jersey.

CAPE MAY COURT HOUSE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Jack Morey was born into the family entertainment business. So, his latest foray into fun at the Jersey shore is par for the course.

Big Little 9, originally known as Laguna Oaks, is a newly-minted par-three course that encourages both professional and casual golfers to have a good time. And despite being a little course, it has big shoes to fill.

"My dad's first business partner was a gentleman by the name of Fred Langford, super innovator, architect, and his final passion project was this one," said Jack Morey.

Langford was a legend in the architecture world, whose projects ranged from waterpark slides to the National Parliament building in Dhaka, Bangladesh.

Described as always being ahead of his time, Langford wanted to make Laguna Oaks a complete golf course.

After his passing in November 2022, the Moreys decided to take the reins and share Langford's passion with a broader audience.

"It's been 10 holes, it's been eight holes, it's been under construction. It's been anything and everything except for a nine hole short course that feels complete," said Jack Morey. "And I'm proud to say it is finally complete."

Big Little 9 is open seven days a week from 7am to 7pm and is now accepting reservations for tee time for both visitors and members. As the summer warms up, the Moreys expect to see families coming for a casual, often shoeless experience playing golf, cornhole, or bocce.

Zack Morey, Jack's son, hopes it helps the family sustain another 50 years of offering family fun at the Jersey Shore.

"Just like us, we're excited about families coming out here getting into golf," he said, "Maybe starting a new pastime and tradition for them to get out here and enjoy the game together."

To learn more about Big Little 9, visit their website.

