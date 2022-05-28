Indoor go-kart raceway kicks Atlantic City into new gear

Blatstein, owner of the Showboat Atlantic City, cut the ribbon on a new indoor go-kart raceway this afternoon. 30 state-of-the-art electric karts will be rip-roaring through the neon course housed in the hotel lobby.
"We traveled around the country looking at different go-kart tracks and then we put together ours, which I think is the best of the best," said Blatstein, "Adding our little touch because, actually, it looks like a Formula One race around Las Vegas."
The raceway compliments the already-massive Lucky Snake Arcade on the Showboat's first floor. Riders like 11-year-old Braidin Kelly, who just makes the height limit, say it's an exciting experience.
"My mind was blown of how good these electric go karts were," said Kelly. "It's not like a normal sport. It feels like I'm racing, like, a different version of me every time I go around because I'm going faster each time, trying to perfect it."
Families can also enjoy family fun in Atlantic City with its Steel Pier amusement park and the newly-minted North Beach Mini Golf. Mayor Marty Small Sr. cites the raceway as another addition to a growing list of attractions.
"Atlantic City's Achilles' heel has always been an attraction of children and families," said Mayor Small. "That culture has changed."
And it will continue to change in the near future, considering the Showboat's $100 million indoor water park will make a splash in 2023.
"We'll keep having announcements and announcements of more and more attractions, so it's fabulous," said Blatstein.
Showboat's indoor go-kart raceway is now open daily at 11am. To learn more, visit their website.
