New warning about potential hidden danger in photo sharing and online dating

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Every 68 seconds, someone is sexually assaulted in the United States. As we head toward Valentine's Day, there's a new warning about some potential hidden dangers with online dating.

Right now, romance is top of mind for a lot of people, looking to celebrate love next week. For singles, meeting new potential matches, or exploring dating apps, safety must remain a priority.

The nation's largest anti-sexual violence organization, RAINN, is offering some other helpful tips for safer dating. First, experts say to keep all communication on the platform.

If you met on Hinge, for example, RAINN says to keep talking on the app, that way you can report suspicious behavior and have proper documentation.

RAINN also says to be careful about the photos you use on your profile.

"Things like changing your profile picture that you put in a dating app, so that it doesn't actually match the profile pictures you may have on other professional networks," said Simmons Kaleba.

She says that will reduce the likelihood that people will do a reverse image search, to find your personal information. RAINN also warns the type of photos you send can also be dangerous.

"Live photos you take on your camera share geo-location information that a person can use not only to know where you are but to know when you're there," said Simmons Kaleba.

In Pennsylvania, more than 3,800 incidents of rape were reported to the FBI in 2022.

New Jersey saw over 1,550 rape cases that year, and 224 cases have been reported in Delaware.

However, those numbers are likely much higher because rape cases have been historically underreported.