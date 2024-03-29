Phillies will take on the Braves. First pitch begins at 3:05 p.m.

Opening Day 2024: Everything you need to know before Phillies first pitch

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies baseball returns to South Philadelphia on Friday.

Here's everything you need to know before first pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.

What time is the game?

The first pitch begins at 3:05 p.m.

Who is pitching?

Phillies: Zack Wheeler

Braves: Spencer Strider

Zack Wheeler / Spencer Strider

AccuWeather forecast

It's a much brighter day with the return of sunshine. It will be a bit windy, with winds gusting 35-40mph, high 57. Full AccuWeather forecast: 6abc.com/weather

Opening Day roster

The 26-man roster includes 13 pitchers (five left-handers and eight right-handers), two catchers, five infielders, four outfielders, one utility player and one designated hitter.

Pitchers (13): Left-handers - José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers - Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Yunior Marte, Aaron Nola, Luis Ortiz, Spencer Turnbull and Zack Wheeler.

Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.

Infielders (5): Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott and Trea Turner.

Outfielders (4): Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache and Johan Rojas.

Utility (1): Whit Merrifield.

Designated Hitter (1): Kyle Schwarber.

Bryce Harper

Getting to the Ballpark

Parking:

Click here for a parking map. Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game.

Public Transportation:

SEPTA is ready for the start of the 2024 Phillies season, with extra service set for Friday's home opener. And to accommodate fans post-game, Citadel Credit Union is sponsoring free rides home from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line.

In addition to regularly scheduled trains that run every eight minutes or less, SEPTA will run five additional express trips before the Phillies-Braves home opener, which starts at 3:05 p.m. These extra trips will run at 1:32 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:56 p.m., 2:08 p.m. and 2:21 p.m.

Fan Lineup

10:00 a.m. -- New Era Phillies Team Store opens. The store closes an hour before gates open and then will reopen for ticketed guests once gates open.

12:00 p.m. -- Phillies batting practice.

12:35 p.m. -- All gates and MLB Go-Ahead Entry lanes open. All fans receive a Phillies Scarf, courtesy of Nemours Children's Health.

New Phillies bag policy: Please be aware only clutch purses and/or fanny packs (no larger than 5" x 7"), clear bags (no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"), medical bags and diaper bags will be permitted into Citizens Bank Park. Full details at phillies/ballpark/information/code-of-conduct

1:00 p.m. -- Braves batting practice.

2:20 p.m. -- Opening Ceremonies begin

The Phillies will make their way from Ashburn Alley onto the field during a "Parade of Athletes." Philadelphia Mayor Cherelle Parker will help greet the team as they enter the ballpark.

Introductions are made for the 177th Fighter Wing of New Jersey Air National Guard Honor Guard.

The Philadelphia Boys Choir and Chorale will perform "America the Beautiful" as members of the United States military and Philadelphia Police and Fire Departments unfurl a large American flag.

The national anthem will be performed by Kane Kalas, son of the late Phillies Hall of Fame broadcaster Harry Kalas, at his father's statue behind Section 141.

Ceremonial first pitches: Four-year-old Zeke, a Nemours patient from Lewes, Del., accompanied by his orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Jeanne Franzone. Plus, there will be a special Phillies first pitch.

New food and more

ROOKIE MENU ITEMS

Loaded Funnel Cake Fry Sundae

Fresh funnel cake fries topped with a homemade strawberry compote, vanilla soft serve, and whipped cream. (Coca-Cola Corner, Section 142)

Loaded Funnel Cake Fry Sundae

LOCAL RESTAURANT PARTNERSHIPS

Citizens Bank Park will bring back the fan-favorite, Jersey shore classic Manco & Manco Pizza, with new locations in the Hall of Fame Club and on the Upper Deck (Sections 212 and 321).

CLASSIC BALLPARK FAVORITES

Bratwurst Sandwich

Grilled brat topped with spicy mustard and beer-braised onions on a Liscio Bakery roll; served with house ranch chips and a pickle spear. (Pass and Stow)

Bratwurst Sandwich

Schwarburger 2.0

Kyle's favorite burger creation will now be featured all season long. The burger is topped with American cheese, pepper bacon, fried egg, crispy onions, and signature sauce. (Coca-Cola Corner, Section 142)

Schwarburger 2.0

Wing Flavor of the Month

Open the season with the Flamin' Pickleback followed by featured sauces that will rotate throughout the year. (PJ Whelihan's, Section 147)

SWEET TREATS

Gluten-Free Brownie Chocolate brownie, chewy marshmallow, and Herr's Fire Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn. (Gluten-Free Kiosk, Section 122)

On Field Ice Cream Caps:

New souvenirs for your favorite Richman's soft serve ice cream or Dippin' Dots served throughout Citizens Bank Park. (Sections 106, 108, 110, 128, 137, 139, 204, 206, 318, 321, 323, 330 and The Yard)

SPECIALTY BEVERAGES

Baseball fans can sip in style this season in a new souvenir cup. This baseball-shaped cup can hold frozen cocktails or beverages served on ice and features each team's logo. At Citizens Bank Park, fans can try a new spiked frozen cocktail, the Fastball Freeze in Sections 113 and 147.

Fastball Freeze

EXCLUSIVE RETAIL MERCHANDISE

The New Era Phillies Team Store will debut new and exclusive merchandise including novelty items commemorating the 20th Anniversary of Citizens Bank Park. Other highlights include new Phillie Phanatic items for both kids and adults, the return of the Phanatic pin of the month program (which sold out last season), and a ballpark-exclusive Bryce Harper 300 bobblehead.