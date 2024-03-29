Opening Day 2024: Everything you need to know before Phillies first pitch

Phillies will take on the Braves. First pitch begins at 3:05 p.m.
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Phillies baseball returns to South Philadelphia on Friday.
Here's everything you need to know before first pitch against the Atlanta Braves at Citizens Bank Park.
The first pitch begins at 3:05 p.m.
Phillies: Zack Wheeler
Braves: Spencer Strider
It's a much brighter day with the return of sunshine. It will be a bit windy, with winds gusting 35-40mph, high 57. Full AccuWeather forecast: 6abc.com/weather
The 26-man roster includes 13 pitchers (five left-handers and eight right-handers), two catchers, five infielders, four outfielders, one utility player and one designated hitter.
Pitchers (13): Left-handers - José Alvarado, Cristopher Sánchez, Gregory Soto, Matt Strahm and Ranger Suárez. Right-handers - Connor Brogdon, Seranthony Domínguez, Jeff Hoffman, Yunior Marte, Aaron Nola, Luis Ortiz, Spencer Turnbull and Zack Wheeler.
Catchers (2): J.T. Realmuto and Garrett Stubbs.
Infielders (5): Alec Bohm, Bryce Harper, Edmundo Sosa, Bryson Stott and Trea Turner.
Outfielders (4): Nick Castellanos, Brandon Marsh, Cristian Pache and Johan Rojas.
Utility (1): Whit Merrifield.
Designated Hitter (1): Kyle Schwarber.
Click here for a parking map. Parking for Phillies games is cashless. Methods of payment include credit/debit cards and mobile payment (Apple Pay and Google Pay). To expedite entry, pre-paid parking passes may also be purchased prior to the game.
SEPTA is ready for the start of the 2024 Phillies season, with extra service set for Friday's home opener. And to accommodate fans post-game, Citadel Credit Union is sponsoring free rides home from NRG Station on the Broad Street Line.
In addition to regularly scheduled trains that run every eight minutes or less, SEPTA will run five additional express trips before the Phillies-Braves home opener, which starts at 3:05 p.m. These extra trips will run at 1:32 p.m., 1:42 p.m., 1:56 p.m., 2:08 p.m. and 2:21 p.m.
10:00 a.m. -- New Era Phillies Team Store opens. The store closes an hour before gates open and then will reopen for ticketed guests once gates open.
12:00 p.m. -- Phillies batting practice.
12:35 p.m. -- All gates and MLB Go-Ahead Entry lanes open. All fans receive a Phillies Scarf, courtesy of Nemours Children's Health.
New Phillies bag policy: Please be aware only clutch purses and/or fanny packs (no larger than 5" x 7"), clear bags (no larger than 12" x 6" x 12"), medical bags and diaper bags will be permitted into Citizens Bank Park. Full details at phillies/ballpark/information/code-of-conduct
1:00 p.m. -- Braves batting practice.
2:20 p.m. -- Opening Ceremonies begin
ROOKIE MENU ITEMS
Fresh funnel cake fries topped with a homemade strawberry compote, vanilla soft serve, and whipped cream. (Coca-Cola Corner, Section 142)
LOCAL RESTAURANT PARTNERSHIPS
Citizens Bank Park will bring back the fan-favorite, Jersey shore classic Manco & Manco Pizza, with new locations in the Hall of Fame Club and on the Upper Deck (Sections 212 and 321).
CLASSIC BALLPARK FAVORITES
Grilled brat topped with spicy mustard and beer-braised onions on a Liscio Bakery roll; served with house ranch chips and a pickle spear. (Pass and Stow)
Kyle's favorite burger creation will now be featured all season long. The burger is topped with American cheese, pepper bacon, fried egg, crispy onions, and signature sauce. (Coca-Cola Corner, Section 142)
Open the season with the Flamin' Pickleback followed by featured sauces that will rotate throughout the year. (PJ Whelihan's, Section 147)
SWEET TREATS
Gluten-Free Brownie Chocolate brownie, chewy marshmallow, and Herr's Fire Roasted Sweet Corn Popcorn. (Gluten-Free Kiosk, Section 122)
New souvenirs for your favorite Richman's soft serve ice cream or Dippin' Dots served throughout Citizens Bank Park. (Sections 106, 108, 110, 128, 137, 139, 204, 206, 318, 321, 323, 330 and The Yard)
SPECIALTY BEVERAGES
Baseball fans can sip in style this season in a new souvenir cup. This baseball-shaped cup can hold frozen cocktails or beverages served on ice and features each team's logo. At Citizens Bank Park, fans can try a new spiked frozen cocktail, the Fastball Freeze in Sections 113 and 147.
EXCLUSIVE RETAIL MERCHANDISE
The New Era Phillies Team Store will debut new and exclusive merchandise including novelty items commemorating the 20th Anniversary of Citizens Bank Park. Other highlights include new Phillie Phanatic items for both kids and adults, the return of the Phanatic pin of the month program (which sold out last season), and a ballpark-exclusive Bryce Harper 300 bobblehead.