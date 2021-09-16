Governor Tom Wolf visits Philadelphia to address opioid crisis in Kensington

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=11025014" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf was in Philadelphia's Kensington section Thursday, highlighting the need for more funding to battle the opioid crisis.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Tom Wolf was in Philadelphia's Kensington section Thursday, highlighting the need for more funding to battle the opioid crisis.The governor visited Esperanza Health Center along Allegheny Avenue.He's calling on state lawmakers to pass legislation that will support efforts to curb the increase in overdose deaths in recent years."There are no easy answers, but we've got to figured this out because this is hurtful," said Wolf. "It's not only hurtful for the people that are addicted but for their families and the community."Wolf says the opioid addiction crisis is something happening all across Pennsylvania.