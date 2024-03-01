Other big categories to watch on Oscars Sunday beyond Best Picture

PHILADELPHIA -- Hollywood's biggest night is quickly approaching and there are so many categories to watch at the 2024 Oscars beyond the "big 5."

One of those is Best Animated Feature.

Peter Sohn, the artist behind 20 years of Disney/Pixar's Oscar winners, earned his first nomination as the director of "Elemental."

"The whole thing is about bringing a lot of different point of views together and bridging them together," Sohn said. "The movie is about diversity and mixing."

Sohn is the son of Korean immigrants and says this story was personal.

"Elemental" is up against "The Boy and the Heron," "Nimona," "Robot Dreams" and "Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse."

Nominated in the Best Documentary Feature Film category is "Bobi Wine: The People's President."

The NatGeo documentary is the true story of Ugandan pop star turned politician Bobi Wine and his fight for democracy.

"I was singing about the plight of the people, the realities that they go through, the struggles," Wine said of his rise from music to politics. "I'd say it was not a choice, it was a calling."

"Bobi Wine: The People's President" is up against "The Eternal Memory," "Four Daughters," "To Kill a Tiger" and "20 Days in Mariupol."

Nominated in the Documentary Short Film category, "Nai Nai and Wai Po," is nominated. It's the the story of one man's close relationship with his two grandmothers, who share a special bond.

They couldn't contain their excitement when they found out they were nominated for an Oscar.

"It really is a dream," said director Sean Wang. "The sentence: 'I'm going to the Oscars with my grandmothers' is a sentence I never thought I would say."

"Nai Nai and Wai Po" is up against "The ABCs of Book Banning," "The Barber of Little Rock," "Island in Between" and "The Last Repair Shop."