Action News' Alicia Vitarelli gets sneak peek at behind-the-scenes Oscars preparations

The Rolex Greenroom has been set up for anyone going on to the Oscar stage.

LOS ANGELES (WPVI) -- Action News' Alicia Vitarelli is in Los Angeles as stars gear up for the 2024 Oscars.

On Wednesday night, Alicia was at the Dolby Theater with a special look inside an area designed for the stars.

She watched when the red carpet was rolled out, then covered until Sunday so it could stay pristine.

Once stars have made their way down the red carpet, so everyone can see their stunning Oscars outfits, they'll head to a special greenroom.

Red carpet is red once again as preparations come underway for Oscars

Each year, the Rolex Greenroom features a brand new design. This year, it's inspired by nature.

Rolex wanted this year's greenroom to look like an oasis. All of the materials used are sustainably sourced.

Greenroom designers especially wanted it to feel like an oasis for the presenters, the performers, and of course, the nominees. This serves as a space to take a break from all of the action happening on the Oscar stage.

Outside, crews were hard at work building the red carpet, on what would normally be a busy thoroughfare.

"This is our Super Bowl," says KABC and On the Red Carpet entertainment reporter George Pennacchio. "It's the biggest night that Hollywood has. They've closed Hollywood Boulevard down for a couple of weeks now to get this all ready."

Pennacchio says there's something electric in the air during Oscars preparations.

"This is one of those things where, even people who live here come to Hollywood just to see what it's like in person," he says.

Just across the street from the red carpet, people were packing The Hollywood Museum to feel close to the stars.

"It's very exciting this week, because it's Oscar week," says Steve Nycklemoe, the director of operations for The Hollywood Museum. "The visitors are here, and they can learn about who used to come here, who the Oscar winners were."

There are more than 10,000 items at the museum, inside the former Max Factor building.

You'll find everything from gowns to Oscar statues, to Judy Garland's ruby slippers, Rocky's gloves and robe, and an original set from Best Picture winner 'The Silence of the Lambs.'

"We always like to say if that these walls could talk," Nycklemoe says.

"So many people came here, and has a great history, great star history."