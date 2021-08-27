Truck repair shop in Ottsville, Bucks County consumed by fire

OTTSVILLE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A massive fire at a truck repair shop in Bucks County is now under control.
Chopper 6 video showed the flames pouring from Vanderlely's Truck Sales & Service on the unit block of Durham Road in the Ottsville section of Tinicum Township.
The fire broke out at 10:15 p.m. Thursday and it took crews two hours to douse the flames.
Tanker trucks from Hunterdon, New Jersey were called in to assist with the water supply.
There are no reports of any injuries from this fire.
"Thank you to all of those who have been reaching out already to send condolences over the fire that took place at Vanderlely's Truck this evening. While we are grateful that no lives were lost, this is (an) unthinkably devastating loss for our family," the company posted on Facebook.
The cause of the blaze remains under investigation.
