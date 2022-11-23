4 students shot near Philadelphia's Overbrook High School: Police

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to police.
Two of the students were female, a source told Action News.
Video showed police officers and police tape near the intersection of 60th and Oxford streets, about a block from the school, at The Beauty Lounge.
The door to the business appeared to be shot out and a bullet hole could be seen in a window.
The four students were taken to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.
A school spokesperson said the students sustained non-life threatening injuries.
The school dismissed three hours early on Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.
The Philadelphia Police Department and the Office of School Safety are investigating.
