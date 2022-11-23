4 students shot near Philadelphia's Overbrook High School: Police

Two of the students were female, a source told Action News.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Four Overbrook High School students were shot late Wednesday morning right as the school was dismissing for the Thanksgiving holiday, according to police.

Video showed police officers and police tape near the intersection of 60th and Oxford streets, about a block from the school, at The Beauty Lounge.

The door to the business appeared to be shot out and a bullet hole could be seen in a window.

The four students were taken to an area hospital where they were listed in stable condition.

A school spokesperson said the students sustained non-life threatening injuries.

The school dismissed three hours early on Wednesday due to the Thanksgiving holiday.

The Philadelphia Police Department and the Office of School Safety are investigating.

