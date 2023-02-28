"Buyer beware": Montgomery County DA issues warning after 2 overdose on THC edibles

Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele provided an update Monday after two people overdosed from eating THC edibles.

Two people overdosed from eating Delta 8 THC edibles that appeared to contain fentanyl.

MONTGOMERY COUNTY, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Montgomery County District Attorney Kevin Steele provided an update Monday after two people overdosed from eating THC edibles.

Steele said it is "buyer beware" when it comes to certain THC gummies.

The gummies are cannabis products infused with THC, the active ingredient in marijuana, which can legally be sold in Pennsylvania.

Two people overdosed from eating Delta 8 THC edibles that appeared to contain fentanyl, Steele said Friday.

The laced edibles were sold at three Tobacco Hut stores across the county.

Steele said Monday that initial testing of over 100 products seized after the overdoses found the presence of one or more controlled substances in some of the edibles but not in all of them.

According to Steele, the public should be wary of all Delta 8 products.