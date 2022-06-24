Ajay and Dr. David Fajgenbaum
What is your relationship with death? In this installment of Overheard at Tredici, we talk with a remarkable individual who's made it his life's work.
In the summer of 2010, 25-year-old David Fajgenbaum, a former Georgetown football quarterback nicknamed "The Beast" by his teammates, and then a third year medical student at the University of Pennsylvania Medical school, nearly died for the first time. His immune system had suddenly resolved to destroy his body, and his organs began shutting down. As a priest administered last rites to David, it appeared another young life brimming with potential was about to be snuffed out. But David had other plans. Pulling back from the brink of death, he brought with him a diagnosis-the rare and understudied multicentric idiopathic Castleman Disease, and a relentless determination to find a cure.WATCH PART 1 | WATCH PART 2
Ajay and Steve Klasko
Steve Klasko contains multitudes; DJ, marathon runner, sky diver, author, visionary hospital administrator and all-purpose disrupter-there is far more to him than can be captured in a single sitting. That's why this edition of Overheard at Tredici is a two-volume set. In part one, we talk about what drives Steve, who influences him, and how he maintains his frenetic pace, boundless curiosity and the open-minded doggedness that has made him not only a Philadelphia renaissance man, but a reformer who gets results. In part two, we delve into Steve's various areas of expertise, with special emphasis on his prescription for a healthcare system that finally, and truly, focuses on meeting patients' needs. WATCH PART 1 | WATCH PART 2
Ajay and State Treasurer Joe Torsella
The 77th State Treasurer for the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, Joe Torsella oversees $35 billion in revenue. This is just the latest in a career of high stakes positions for the Rhodes Scholar, Mayor Rendell-era fiscal turnaround wunderkind, indefatigable financial architect of the National Constitution Center, and putative future Gubernatorial candidate. In this encounter, Joe and Ajay examine Pennsylvania's need to invest in higher education for all, whether the time has come for a new Roosevelt to emerge on the political stage, and the critical importance of making your bed first thing in the morning. WATCH NOW
Ajay and Hazim Hardeman
From the basketball courts of the Raymond Rosen housing development in North Philadelphia to the hallowed halls of Oxford University, Hazim Hardeman's story is as improbable as it is inspiring. Once an indifferent student struggling to make his way through a woefully under-resourced educational system, Hardeman barely made it through high school, but his mother's determination sent him on a new course; first to the Community College of Philadelphia, then to Temple University, and ultimately to the distinction of becoming Temple University's first (and as yet, only) Rhodes Scholar.
WATCH PARTS ONE AND TWO NOW
Ajay and Josh Shapiro
From his election as the first Democratic chairman of the Montgomery County Board of Commissioners in 150 years, to a first term as Pennsylvania Attorney General that has already been distinguished by landmark actions against the perpetrators of the opioid crisis, the clergy abuse epidemic and Trump's travel ban, Josh Shapiro has proven himself a transformative and bold advocate unafraid to take on the big fights. WATCH NOW
Ajay and John Fazio
Tredici -- John Fazio is the visionary founder of burgeoning local tech powerhouses Jarvus and N3RD Street Gamers, leading Philadelphia's foray into the multi-billion dollar (and growing) eSports industry, but make no mistake, his ambitions go far beyond video games. WATCH NOW
Ajay and David L. Cohen
In the premier episode of Overheard at Tredici, Ajay has a frank conversation with David L. Cohen. In his more than three decades in politics, business, academia and the civic arena, David has earned unparalleled renown as an indispensable political advisor, a titan of business and a civic visionary. This is a must watch conversation for anyone who wants to learn about David's success as a leader and how they can learn from his experiences. He also has a bold take on the forces that stand in the way of making Philadelphia a better city for business and its residents. Plus, how are Equity and Equality different, and why can Equality be a dangerous word? WATCH NOW
Ajay and Mike Quick
Sitting down with Ajay for this episode of Overheard at Tredici, Mike shares knowledge of the game and his career that transcends the football field. His experiences and what he has learned from them can impact anyone looking to be better at their lives. WATCH NOW