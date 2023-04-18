Overheard with Ajay Raju and Helen Gym - Part 2

Have you been interested in hearing what the candidates for mayor have to say about Philadelphia, when they have plenty of time to share their thoughts?

Ajay Raju continues his series Overheard with several of the candidates for long, in depth conversations. You can listen in to the whole chat, or jump to these highlights:

0 - 10:45 Economic Opportunity: how do we attract businesses to invest in Philadelphia? Educated workforce? New Tax Commission? Commercial Rent Assistance? Connect and Align Transit System? Guaranteed Youth Employment? Neighborhood Resource Centers?

15:20 - 22:00 Are we microscopic or telescopic? Are we an Anchor City for the neighboring counties?

24:35 - 32:30 Drug Addiction? Them versus Us? Open Air Drug Markets? Village Approach?

32:30 - 37:10 What is Helen's style of governance? Is Helen an ideologue or pragmatic?

