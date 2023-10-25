All dogs in Pennsylvania will now be required to be licensed at the time of purchase.

Gov. Shapiro signs bill requiring all dogs to be licensed at time of purchase

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pennsylvania Governor Josh Shapiro has signed a bill aimed at protecting dogs, the people who adopt them and the communities they call home.

All dogs three months and older in Pennsylvania will now be required to be licensed at the time of purchase.

The license cost will increase to $8.50 come March of next year. A lifetime license for a dog that is microchipped or tattooed is $51.50.

Fines for unlicensed dogs will range from $100 to $500.

Kennels selling or adopting dogs at retail to the public are responsible for disclosing breeder information, vaccination, medical documentation and if the dog bit anyone.

Revenue from the sale of dog licenses helps fund dog wardens to protect all dogs and puppies, monitor dangerous dogs and keep communities safe.

A dog license is also the fastest way to get your dog back if it gets lost, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture.

You can register your dog here.