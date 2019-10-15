COLD CASE: Pennsylvania man arrested in 1993 Delaware sexual assault case

By
NEWARK, Delaware (WPVI) -- Newark, Delaware police have arrested a man over 26 years later, who's facing two counts of unlawful sexual intercourse.

Police have arrested 54-year-old Jeffrey King of Coatesville, Pennsylvania. He's being accused of having unlawful sexual intercourse with a woman on August 4, 1993.

A detective was assigned to the case in 2017, and worked on it for more than 2 years as a follow-up after funding from the SAKI program, which is a grant program designed to address the growing number of unsubmitted sexual assault kits in law enforcement custody.



"There's no backlog in Delaware. Eight hundred twenty-one kits have been sent for testing and have been returned," said Michael Kelly, the statewide coordinator for SAKI. "So all the kits have been tested and they're in various stages of investigation."



The arrest of King is a result of that funding, bringing justice decades later, according to police.

"You have to realize we didn't have DNA testing like we do now, in 1993," said Lt. Andrew Rubin, with Newark police.

Police said the 22-year-old woman was walking on the sidewalk on Barksdale Road in the area of King William Street, around 3 a.m., when the sexual assault happened in 1993.

Jeffrey A. King



Police said the woman immediately reported the sexual assault after King ran from the area, taking personal property and clothing belonging to the victim. Police said the victim never knew King before the incident. Now, thanks to a combination of technology, science and police work, authorities believe this case has been solved.



"The victim in this case no doubt faced the physical, emotional and mental challenges that all rape victims do, but I can tell you she is truly a rape survivor and has gone to live the kind of life so many of us would hope for," said Kathleen Jennings, the attorney general of Delaware.

Police do not know of any other victims of King, who is out on bail. His arraignment is set for Friday, at 8:30 a.m., at the New Castle County Courthouse.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
newark (delaware)rapesex abusecold case
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Mother accused of shooting, killing her children and husband in Tacony
911 calls released following deadly accident at NJ festival
3 arrested after hundreds of teens take over Mayfair
Body found near beach in Atlantic City, New Jersey: Police
Biden, Warren, Sanders in the spotlight at 4th Democratic debate
Sketch released of possible witness in case of Dulce Maria Alavez
Trolley Car Diner closes its doors after 19 years in business
Show More
Cherry Hill unpaid school lunch policy goes to vote
Felicity Huffman reports to prison to serve sentence for college admissions scandal
Man struck and killed on North Broad Street
Part of Route 420 closed after tractor trailer strikes bridge
Texas officer who killed woman in her own home charged
More TOP STORIES News