Arrest warrant issued for Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle, Philadelphia police say

Boyle, a Democrat, represents part of Northeast Philadelphia and has served in the House since 2011.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- UPDATE: Arrest warrant for Pa. State Rep. Kevin Boyle withdrawn, Philadelphia DA says

An arrest warrant has been issued for Pennsylvania State Rep. Kevin Boyle, according to the Philadelphia Police Department.

The warrant is for violating a restraining order. However, police say they are unable to discuss the details of the warrant.

Pa. State Rep. Kevin Boyle (D) www.legis.state.pa.us

Action News reached out to his team for a response, but we have not heard back.

This would be the second time the Philadelphia Democrat has been arrested.

The last time was in 2021 when Boyle was charged with harassment and violation of a protection from abuse order after showing up at his wife's house.

The charges were dropped and Boyle stated that treatment at a mental health facility helped save his life.

Boyle also made news earlier this year when a social media video apparently showed him intoxicated at a bar. He is reportedly heard threatening to use his position to close the establishment and refused to leave.

Following the incident, the House took away Boyle's committee chairmanship and Capitol access.

He said he was "seeking help" after that incident.

There has been no word yet on whether he'll resign following the arrest warrant.

Boyle, who is the younger brother of U.S. Rep. Brendan Boyle, is a graduate of Cardinal Dougherty High School. He holds a bachelor's degree from La Salle University and a master's degree from Harvard.

Politicians weigh in

House Majority Leader Matt Bradford (D., Montgomery) released a statement Tuesday night saying, "I love Kevin, but I have serious concerns about his mental health and it breaks my heart to see him this way. I hope he gets the help he needs."

"I hope that Rep. Boyle will get the medical help that he needs, first and foremost. He was an outstanding elected official. What is most important now is his health," said Bob Brady, head of the Democratic City Committee.

"It's a sad day for our community. As our current State Representative continues to deal with his personal issues - as he should - we are missing the voice, help, and representation we deserve," Aizaz Gill, the republican candidate for the 172nd district, posted on X.