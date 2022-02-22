face mask

School districts across Delaware Valley look to ease masking restrictions

"It's a personal choice. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask," said one parent.
By
RADNOR TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- School boards across the Delaware Valley are mulling over current mask guidance as COVID cases and hospitalizations continue to decline.

On Tuesday night, officials in Upper Darby will discuss the topic.

"Keeping a mask forever I don't think was everybody's intention and that's why we feel like we're moving in a good place," said Superintendent Dr. Daniel McGarry.

McGarry will move to make masking in the district a recommended choice as opposed to a mandatory one.

He said with the feedback from health experts, other superintendents and the advent of vaccines, now seemed like the best time for a revision in guidance.

But some rules like masking for a student who tests positive for COVID will remain in place.


In neighboring Radnor Township, school leaders will also look to decide if they want to do away with masks as soon as this week.

In a letter to the community, Superintendent Ken Batchelor cited a five-week decline in positive cases and hospitalizations as a driving force behind the decision.

"Should our mask requirement be removed, individual staff and family will be free to make their own choices," said Batchelor.
Parents say they are mixed about the changes.




"I'm pretty much middle of the road," said Lisa Magdaleno who is a parent of five.

In South Jersey, some parents have a different take.

"It's been two years where kids haven't seen a smile, my kid can't understand the teacher," said parent MaryAnn Carfagno.

In Washington Township, school leaders seemed poised to follow suit on Governor Phil Murphy's decision to end school masks mandates starting March 7.

"It's a personal choice. If you want to wear a mask, wear a mask," Carfagno said.
More TOP STORIES News