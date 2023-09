10-vehicle wreck causes major delays on Pennsylvania Turnpike in Bensalem

BENSALEM, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A crash involving 10 vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike is causing major delays.

The crash happened at about 6 a.m. Thursday near the Bensalem exit.

The wreck involved several tractor-trailers and a concrete barrier was damaged.

Some traffic is getting by, but delays are expected.

The crash remains under investigation.

