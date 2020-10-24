Election 2020: Older voters could make the difference in Pennsylvania

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=7282743" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Pennsylvania - Why the candidates are spending their time and money in the Keystone State

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Much of the focus has been on minority and young voters this election cycle, but there is one demographic who consistently shows up to the polls: the older voter.Health care was center stage during Thursday night's debate as the candidates try and acquire every last vote during this home stretch.Older voters, those 65 and up, are civic-minded, passionate, consistently vote and makeup nearly a quarter of registered voters in Pennsylvania.Some Pennsylvanians sounded off about what was on the top of their minds this election."I have concerns about foreign affairs," said Nancy Raynor.George Feder of Havertown says, "social security, Supreme Court, violence...a whole bunch of things.""Health care, social security," said Marylou Brogan.During Thursday night's debate, former Vice President Joe Biden declared Bidencare Obamacare, but with a new public option. Addressing older voters, he says he'll have medicare negotiate lower prescription prices.President Donald Trump has called for a cut in the payroll tax but says he'll use general funds to reimburse the program."Every debate they don't even bring up social security or medicare or health care for the most part, which is very frustrating for AARP," said Bill Johnston, the state director for the American Association of Retired Persons.He calls Pennsylvania a critical state and the older vote could be the difference. He says his organization's polling shows while most voters have made up their minds, some suburban women are still on the fence."Especially out in the western part of the state. So they're the undecided voters," said Johnson.But what was said during the debate could be up for debate.The non-partisan civic initiative, USAFacts.org, reports 40% of Americans says it's difficult to determine if a candidate is telling the truth.Feder echoes that sentiment saying, "I don't know who to believe anymore. I don't think Trump knows what he is doing. It makes me very uncomfortable."Also fresh on the minds of older voters is the pandemic. Some believe the president's handling of it, largely hasn't sat well with the elderly who are more susceptible.The president has said he has been in a no-win situation but moved fast to close our borders and prevent a faster spread.