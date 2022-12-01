Police warn of package thefts as porch pirate strikes Delaware home

The warning came just after someone stole packages from the victim's driveway in Pike Creek on Thursday.

PIKE CREEK, Delaware (WPVI) -- It's that time of year again: packages are arriving at homes every day - and thieves are well aware.

New Castle County police are warning that porch pirates are on the prowl after responding to multiple calls about packages being stolen.

In fact, that warning came just after someone stole packages from the victim's driveway in Pike Creek on Thursday.

Investigators released surveillance video of the thief.

Anyone with information on that suspect is asked to call police at (302) 573-2800.

Meanwhile, police released this list of tips to protect your deliveries:

-Utilize alternate shipping methods like Amazon lockers or in-store pickup options.

-Ask a trusted neighbor to pick up your packages.

-Keep track of packages by monitoring tracking numbers.

-Have your package delivered to your work.

-Require a signature.

-Request that the package be left out of plain view.

-Install a home security camera.

-Consider a package lockbox.

-Report any suspicious behavior.

-If you are a delivery driver, be mindful of vehicles following you on your route.