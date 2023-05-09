More victims come forward detailing package theft scheme in Delaware County

Investigators say the man used a forged notarized letter and fake IDs to pull off the ruse.

SPRINGFIELD, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- More victims have come forward detailing a package scheme where a criminal opens a UPS My Choice account in their name, reroutes their packages, and steals them from UPS Access Points.

Action News first reported on the scheme last week. A victim says an unauthorized man picked up her new $1,900 laptop from Roxborough News Shop in Philadelphia after it had been rerouted there.

Investigators say the man used a forged notarized letter and fake IDs to pull off the ruse.

"It was almost the exact same crime," said Lauren Ingeno, who watched the story on Action News last week and realized a similar thing happened to her.

She says she thought she was being safe sending her new laptop to the suburbs.

"I ironically had it delivered to my parent's house who live in Delaware County, because I didn't want it to get stolen from my residence in Philadelphia," she said.

Instead, she learned on April 26, it had been rerouted to a UPS Access Point at Michael's in Springfield. According to staff there, a man picked it up.

"They said he had some kind of authorization form with my name on it that authorized him to pick it up," said Ingeno.

Springfield Township police are investigating the crimes.

In both cases, the victims say someone opened a UPS My Choice account in their names to reroute the packages. In the weeks prior, both had gotten email alerts that there was suspicious activity on their Microsoft accounts.

A third victim says the same thing happened to him in Trappe, Pennsylvania in April.

The victim says he made a report with Pennsylvania State Police.

"You should be concerned," said George Clark, an inspector with the U.S. Postal Inspection Service.

He says it's vital to pay attention to alerts that insinuate fraud and that victims need to try to gather as much information as possible.

"As we do more and more business online, and more and more of our information is online, there's a vulnerability there," he said.

Ingeno says she got messages from UPS and Microsoft saying there's nothing they can do for her.

"I haven't been refunded yet, but my main concern is my information being out there and just the fact that something like this could happen," she said.

UPS is urging any other victims of fraud to contact them.