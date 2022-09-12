Fight leads to shooting outside Paddy Whacks in Northeast Philly, man critically injured

The victim was shot in the lower back and taken to the hospital.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A 30-year-old man is in critical condition after a shooting outside a bar in Northeast Philadelphia.

It happened just before 2 a.m. Monday near Paddy Whacks Irish Sports Pub on Roosevelt Boulevard near Welsh Road.

Police say security cameras captured two suspects fleeing the scene.

Investigators are hoping to speak to some of the people involved in the fight to get answers.