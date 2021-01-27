Experts warn not to take pain reliever before getting the COVID-19 vaccine

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- We know some people like to take an over-the-counter pain reliever before getting a vaccine but experts are recommending against this.It used to be a common practice for parents taking their kids for immunizations - they would give their kids Tylenol or Ibuprofen before vaccines with the thought that it will prevent side effects like mild fever, tiredness or arm pain.But while the medication may dull side effects, it could also dull your body's immune response.Experts suggest if you are getting the COVID-19 vaccine, don't take a pain reliever before unless it is something that you take daily.If you had significant side effects from the first dose, then talk to your doctor about taking something after getting the second dose.Researchers are not entirely sure this lessens the effectiveness of the vaccine, but they think it could.There are also other things you can do after getting a shot that can help with side effects, including applying a cold compress to your arm, making sure you're moving your arm, drinking plenty of fluid and getting extra rest.