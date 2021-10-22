shooting

16-year-old charged with attempted homicide, other crimes in Lancaster mall shooting

According to Lancaster City police, several males were arguing inside the mall when multiple shots were fired.
LANCASTER, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A 16-year-old is facing 61 charges in connection with a shooting inside a mall in Lancaster, Pennsylvania last Sunday.

Police have charged Jeremiahs Josiah-Alberto Sanchez with two counts of Criminal Attempt Homicide, three counts of Aggravated Assault, 52 counts of Recklessly Endangering Another Person, Person Not to Possess a Firearm, Possession of a Firearm by a Minor, Carrying a Firearm Without a License and Receiving Stolen Property.

According to police, the incident began with a fight between Sanchez and another person at the Park City Center mall just before 2:30 p.m.

When one of the men pulled away from the fight, Sanchez allegedly fired two shots at him using a stolen gun, police said. A second gunshot was also fired.

A bystander, armed with their own legally possessed gun, heard the gunshots and fired their weapon, hitting one of the suspects, police said.

The fight ended and the bystander waited for police to arrive.

Two of the other males who were involved in the fight also suffered gunshot injuries. A female who was walking through the mall with her family was struck in the arm when the first shots were fired, police said. All of the injuries are considered non-life-threatening.

Authorities said the bystander will not face any charges.
