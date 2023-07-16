Philadelphia police identify driver in boat crash that injured 8 passengers

Nine people were taken to the hospital on Saturday after a boat crashed in the Schuylkill River.

The eight other passengers on the boat, including two 1-year-olds, walked away with minimal injuries.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police have identified a driver who they say crashed a boat in the Schuylkill River on Saturday while driving under the influence.

Video in the player above is from a previous report.

The crash left eight passengers injured.

Officials say they responded to the crash shortly after 7 p.m. under the 34th Street Bridge near the Grays Ferry neighborhood in the city.

When officers arrived at the scene, they saw a boat with nine people on board that had hit the bridge's structure.

The driver, later identified as 29-year-old Parminder Singh from Pennsauken, New Jersey, was behind the boat's helm as the fire department removed people from the vehicle.

Singh has since been charged with BUI (boating under the influence), assault, reckless endangerment, and related offenses.

The eight other passengers on the boat, including two 1-year-olds, walked away with minimal injuries.

Officials say one of the small children was transported to the Children's Hospital of Philadelphia for evaluation and the other was sent to Jefferson Hospital with a nose bleed.

The other adult passengers were taken to various hospitals around the area.

They range in age between 23 and 31 years old.