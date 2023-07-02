Fourth of July celebrators gather for Party on the Pier in Philadelphia

Party on the Pier at Rivers Casino in Philadelphia is underway for the Fourth of July holiday weekend celebrations.

The event is free and pet-friendly, with games included for people of all ages.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Party on the Pier at Rivers Casino in Philadelphia is underway for the Fourth of July holiday weekend celebrations.

Before the fun and games began, Action News caught a few celebrators outside the venue enjoying themselves.

Many were playing lawn games to kick off the party.

The event is expected to go from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m., and guests will get to enjoy live outdoor music from The Ultimate King of Pop, a Michael Jackson tribute band.

Food trucks also lined the event for anyone hungry.

"We have about four or five different food trucks with us, anything ranging from chicken fried waffles to smoothies to barbeque chicken, everything! We have music here," said Michael Klimek, the director of advertising for Rivers Casino Philadelphia.

The event is free and pet-friendly, according to organizers, with games included for people of all ages.

Later in the evening, fireworks will be set off over the Delaware River at approximately 9 p.m.