fatal shooting

2nd Pennsylvania man arrested in connection with death of New Jersey gambler

Police say Sree Ranga Aravapalli was followed home from Bensalem's Parx Casino.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

2nd Pa. man arrested in connection with death of NJ gambler

PLAINSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A second Delaware Valley man has been arrested in connection with the death of a New Jersey gambler, who was allegedly followed home from Parx Casino.

Devon Melchor, 26, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody in Florida while trying to board an international flight.

RELATED: NJ man followed home from Parx Casino, murdered during attempted robbery

Authorities said Melchor and Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, targeted 54-year-old Sree Ranga Aravapalli at the Bucks County casino on October 26.

Police said Aravapalli was shot multiple times inside his home on Briardale Court in Plainsboro, Middlesex County during an alleged attempted robbery.

Melchor is facing robbery charges and Reid-John has been charged with murder.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
philadelphianorristown boroughnew jerseybucks countymurderdeadly shootingcasinofatal shootingattempted robbery
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
FATAL SHOOTING
Commissioner addresses growing violence after another Philly homicide
Kyle Rittenhouse tells Fox he's 'not a racist person'
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty in Kenosha shootings
4 found dead during hunt for ex-cop accused of kidnapping kids in Pa.
TOP STORIES
Stores kick off Black Friday but pandemic woes linger
Black Friday 2021 deals shopping guide
World takes action as new variant emerges in southern Africa
AccuWeather: Turning Windy And Colder
Police ID 55-year-old woman killed in South Philly shooting
Watch the full 2021 6abc/Dunkin' Thanksgiving Day Parade!
Local deals you can't miss this Black Friday
Show More
Top 6: Where to eat while shopping at Cherry Hill Mall
Deodorant recalled due to cancer-causing chemical
Mother reunited with family after 7.5 months in hospital
Teen shot while inside car in South Philly: Police
Black Friday: Mall hours for Thanksgiving weekend in Philly region
More TOP STORIES News