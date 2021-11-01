2nd Pennsylvania man arrested in connection with death of New Jersey gambler

Devon Melchor, 26, of Upper Darby, Pennsylvania, was taken into custody in Florida while trying to board an international flight.
RELATED: NJ man followed home from Parx Casino, murdered during attempted robbery
Authorities said Melchor and Jekai Reid-John, 27, of Norristown, targeted 54-year-old Sree Ranga Aravapalli at the Bucks County casino on October 26.
Police said Aravapalli was shot multiple times inside his home on Briardale Court in Plainsboro, Middlesex County during an alleged attempted robbery.
Melchor is facing robbery charges and Reid-John has been charged with murder.