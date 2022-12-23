Passengers sickened on flight arriving at Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- First responders met a plane arriving at Philadelphia International Airport after some passengers were sickened during the flight.

American Airlines says the flight from St. Thomas in the U.S. Virgin Islands to Philadelphia encountered moderate turbulence Thursday night while the seat belt sign was on.

A spokesperson for the airline says emergency workers responded out of an abundance of caution.

However, none of the passengers needed to go to the hospital.

