HEALED - From Surviving to Thriving

Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering welcomed back Dr. Jeanie Subach and Dawn Kirsch to talk about how to Go Past Surviving to Thriving - Living Life to its Fullest.

Dr. Jeanie Subach is a registered dietician, and faculty member in the Department of Nutrition at West Chester University. Dr. Subach and Pat spoke about pre- and pro-biotics and why both are so important to your balanced health.

Do you know what kind of yogurt is the best? Dr. Subach highlights what to look for - and what to avoid - to be a healthy you.

We also met Dawn Kirsch, a 29-year breast cancer survivor. Dawn's doctor recommended a mammogram based on her family's history with breast cancer. She went to get the screening - and her cancer was found.

As a certified Cancer Exercise Specialist, she taught classes through her treatment, and she has continued to teach classes specifically designed for cancer survivors. She urges everyone to stay up to date on their cancer screenings, and discussed how exercise during and after her cancer treatment helped her continue to live life to its fullest.

