HEALED - Living In The Moment

Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering starts off strong in 2022!

He starts with Dr. Elizabeth R. Plimack, MD, MS, Chief, Division of Genitourinary Medical Oncology at Fox Chase Cancer Center. Dr. Plimack specializes in the treatment of kidney, bladder, prostate and testicular cancer. She shares specific tips to reduce your risk of avoiding several types of cancer. For example, many people are not aware that cigarette smoking is a risk factor for kidney and bladder cancer. She also stresses the importance of being well-hydrated - so go grab a glass of water!

Dr. Plimack also talks about how important her whole team is in treating cancer patients, since it is not just the medical aspect that needs treatment when facing cancer. Her team, including a social worker, can help treat the whole patient and works to ensure they can have the best quality of life possible.

David April is a husband-dad-brother-friend, museum professional, founder of the Fishtown Beer Runners, DJ-DNA and radio host, 15-time marathoner, and cancer survivor. His active lifestyle, even before his cancer diagnosis, as a passionate runner helped him deal with all he faced with cancer. He encourages people to get out and be active!

