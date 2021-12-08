HEALED - Focusing on yourself to be the healthiest YOU possible

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pat Croce's weekly American Cancer Society Healed Gathering.
Today for the first time, we welcomed sisters to the Gathering. We first meet Dr. Tabitha Cooney, a pediatric neuro-oncologist in the Department of Pediatric Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics in Harvard Medical School, and serves as director of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Survivorship Program. We then meet her sister Kaitlynn Cooney. Kaitlynn was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when she was just two and a half years old.
To tie into the HEALED theme - health and energy through active living every day - both sisters reflect on the cancer journey their family faced. Both remarked on how lucky they were during the journey - the family had the means, the support, the knowledge to help Kaitlynn fight her cancer. Both spoke to focusing on self to be the healthiest YOU possible.
In fact, Dr. Cooney asked herself - How can I sustain myself? How can I not burn out? Find what brings joy, what hurts, what fills me up.
Kaitlynn shared the advice of it all comes down to what makes you happy. Life is short, live every day doing what makes you happy.
Today was such a special, amazing, engaging discussion, I hope you really enjoy it!
