HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED - Focusing on yourself to be the healthiest YOU possible

EMBED <>More Videos

HEALED - Focusing on self to be the healthiest version of you

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pat Croce's weekly American Cancer Society Healed Gathering.

Today for the first time, we welcomed sisters to the Gathering. We first meet Dr. Tabitha Cooney, a pediatric neuro-oncologist in the Department of Pediatric Oncology at Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, Assistant Professor of Pediatrics in Harvard Medical School, and serves as director of the Dana-Farber Cancer Institute Pediatric Neuro-Oncology Survivorship Program. We then meet her sister Kaitlynn Cooney. Kaitlynn was diagnosed with Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia when she was just two and a half years old.

To tie into the HEALED theme - health and energy through active living every day - both sisters reflect on the cancer journey their family faced. Both remarked on how lucky they were during the journey - the family had the means, the support, the knowledge to help Kaitlynn fight her cancer. Both spoke to focusing on self to be the healthiest YOU possible.

In fact, Dr. Cooney asked herself - How can I sustain myself? How can I not burn out? Find what brings joy, what hurts, what fills me up.

Kaitlynn shared the advice of it all comes down to what makes you happy. Life is short, live every day doing what makes you happy.

Today was such a special, amazing, engaging discussion, I hope you really enjoy it!

Do you need a shorter moment to yourself? Check out Pat's Mindfulness Moments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnessphiladelphiahealed with pat croceacsamerican cancer society
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pat Croce's Mindfulness Moments
HEALED WITH PAT CROCE
HEALED - How fly-fishing stories can impact YOUR health
HEALED - What is right for YOUR body?
HEALED - Advocate for Your Health
HEALED - Giving back... helping others
TOP STORIES
Police: Lyft driver shot 2 suspects during carjacking in Parkside
Walmart to temporarily close Philly store amid rise in COVID cases
Snow-covered roof partially collapses at Jersey Shore
Why are so many vaccinated people getting COVID-19 lately?
Cuomo won't be prosecuted over alleged forcible touching: Albany DA
Man fatally shot during struggle with armed robber
Eagles fans deny being offered on-site medical evaluation by WFT
Show More
81 Philadelphia schools going temporarily virtual due to pandemic
Drivers trapped overnight along I-95 after winter storm in Virginia
Pfizer booster interval shortened, 3rd dose for immunocompromised kids
Washington Football Team to reveal new name on Feb. 2
Philly mother killed, 17-year-old son injured in shooting
More TOP STORIES News