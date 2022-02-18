HEALED - The Importance of Balance

Welcome to Pat Croce's American Cancer Society Healed Gathering!
Today's theme highlights the important balance of a healthy diet and physical activity for your overall health.
Our first guest today is Dr. Sandra Musial, a physician specializing in nutrition as a form of medicine. She earned a BS degree in Nutritional Sciences and an MD degree from the University of Massachusetts Medical School. She has worked in a private practice and at Hasbro Children's Hospital in Providence, R.I. teaching pediatric residents and medical students. Dr. Musial stresses the importance of a plant based diet to improve your health and longevity of life.
Dr. Musial encourages the audience that the first step to changing your diet is the importance of wanting to make that change. Adults and children - drink lots of water! She also encourages you to look at the ingredients and try to reduce your processed foods, in favor of whole grains, fruits and vegetables. Her goal is to help adults reduce or even prevent the most common chronic diseases by eating a plant-based diet.
We then meet Stephen Brown, a 61-year-old husband, father, grandfather, triathlete, and runner who has been living with a chronic and incurable form of leukemia for 16 years. Since his diagnosis in 2006, Steve has kept up his passion for fitness and continues to race and train whenever possible. Steve has also authored 5 books which discuss his experiences in the triathlon and cancer communities, and how those two roads have become one.
Steve shares the psychological and emotional benefits his extreme exercise regime had on his cancer journey. Together with his doctor, he scaled back some activities but was able to continue with running and an active lifestyle.
