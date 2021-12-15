Pat Croce's weekly American Cancer Society Healed Gathering.
This gathering was all about making the right decisions for your body.
Pat first welcomed show favorite Dr. Jeanie Subach, a registered dietician and board-certified sports specialist dietician. She focused on a plant-based diet - not necessarily vegan or vegetarian, but having a plate that is mostly plant -based options. A serving of chicken, an egg, some yogurt are all good proteins to add to your diet, in balance with plant-based options like fruits, vegetables, beans, nuts, and legumes.
Dr. Subach explains the science behind your diet and shares easy to implement changes that you can make to your food choices to improve your overall health.
Today's tip? One serving of anything won't hurt you. But we don't eat just one serving, we tend to eat much larger portions. So just watch your serving size!
We next met Erica Taxin Bleznak, a yoga instructor who tested positive for the BRCA gene and opted to have a double mastectomy to decrease her chances of developing cancer. She later noticed a freckle on her arm that had changed, and she went to a dermatologist, who diagnosed her with melanoma.
Erica is an advocate for her own body and encourages everyone to be their own advocate. Know your body and speak up if something changes!
Erica shared: "I am taking care of my body to the best of my ability. Making sure to send my body love and support in all ways."
Great tips today if you are looking to make small changes that can have a big impact on your health! As always, if you would like to learn more about ACS HEALED, visit acshealed.com.
HEALED - What is right for YOUR body?
