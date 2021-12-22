HEALED - Living In The Now!

Pat Croce's weekly American Cancer Society Healed Gathering.
A powerful hour of strength, connections, and living in the now, with stories shared by two men tied together through the healing powers of fly-fishing.
The first guest was Stan Golub, executive director of Reel Recovery, a support group for men facing cancer that introduces them to the recovery process through fly fishing.
Pat also chatted with Matthew Parker, a two-time male breast cancer survivor who has been a guest of Reel Recovery. Together, Stan and Matt shared their thoughts on the gift of brotherhood and lifelong connection developed through the beauty of nature.
As a male breast cancer survivor, Matt also shares why he picked a hammer as his cancer fighting symbol, which he felt was better for him than the more common pink ribbon. When his fence fell down, he grabbed a hammer and built it back up. When life knocks you down, grab a hammer and get back up.
