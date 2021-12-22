HEALED with Pat Croce

HEALED - Living In The Now!

EMBED <>More Videos

HEALED - How fly-fishing stories can impact YOUR health

Pat Croce's weekly American Cancer Society Healed Gathering.

A powerful hour of strength, connections, and living in the now, with stories shared by two men tied together through the healing powers of fly-fishing.

The first guest was Stan Golub, executive director of Reel Recovery, a support group for men facing cancer that introduces them to the recovery process through fly fishing.

Pat also chatted with Matthew Parker, a two-time male breast cancer survivor who has been a guest of Reel Recovery. Together, Stan and Matt shared their thoughts on the gift of brotherhood and lifelong connection developed through the beauty of nature.

As a male breast cancer survivor, Matt also shares why he picked a hammer as his cancer fighting symbol, which he felt was better for him than the more common pink ribbon. When his fence fell down, he grabbed a hammer and built it back up. When life knocks you down, grab a hammer and get back up.

Do you need a shorter moment to yourself? Check out Pat's Mindfulness Moments.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesshealed with pat croceacsamerican cancer society
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
Pat Croce's Mindfulness Moments
HEALED WITH PAT CROCE
HEALED - What is right for YOUR body?
HEALED - Focusing on self to be the healthiest version of you
HEALED - Advocate for Your Health
HEALED - Giving back... helping others
TOP STORIES
Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon carjacked in Philadelphia
Video shows shootout that left Philly police officer wounded
Eagles head coach Nick Sirianni tests positive for COVID-19
Arrests made in brutal road rage assault caught on video
Foul play a possibility in case of 2 men missing since October: DA
U.S. authorizes first pill against COVID-19
How long should fully vaccinated people with COVID isolate?
Show More
Girl, 10, dies after participating in dangerous social media trend
Charges filed after woman struck, killed by boat propeller
Pause on student loan payments is extended through May 1
Philly school offers free COVID testing following student's death
PHL expecting nearly 1M travelers through the new year
More TOP STORIES News