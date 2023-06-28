Former police officer arrested for sex abuse, assault facing new charges

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday they charged 53-year-old Patrick Heron with more than 200 new counts stemming from alleged crimes from 2005 to 2017.

The DA's office charged Patrick Heron with more than 200 new counts stemming from alleged crimes from 2005 to 2017.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A former Philadelphia police officer is facing hundreds of new charges following his rearrest on more allegations of sexual abuse and assault.

The Philadelphia District Attorney's Office announced Tuesday they charged 53-year-old Patrick Heron with more than 200 new counts stemming from alleged crimes from 2005 to 2017.

The DA's office filed 19 new criminal cases against Heron, for a total of 21 cases involving alleged sexual abuse and assault of young girls and women, and threats made against witnesses.

Heron retired from the Philadelphia Police Department in 2019.

The criminal cases charged on Tuesday involve incidents that occurred prior to 2019, and in certain instances, while Heron was in uniform and on duty, according to investigators.

SEE ALSO: Fmr. Philly police officer accused of child sex crimes; DA believes there could be more victims

The cases previously charged against Heron in April 2022 and September 2022 involve incidents that occurred after his retirement from the Philadelphia Police Department.

It was last September when DA Larry Krasner announced Heron's arrest.

Court documents revealed several victims allegedly told a teacher at Austin Meehan Middle School about the abuse involving sex acts and photos.

Prosecutors allege Heron also drafted fake court documents in an attempt to intimidate witnesses.

A victim came forward after seeing a social media post accusing Heron of misconduct.

But since then, investigators say they've discovered more victims some through video evidence including a number they are still working to identify.

Heron was held on $2 million bail. That bail has been revoked and he is in custody Tuesday night. On these new charges, the Krasner is asking for no bail.