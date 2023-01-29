Vigil held for Philadelphia gas station employee killed in shooting

All three male suspects are being charged with murder, robbery and other related offenses.

Police say three masked men entered the gas station's mini-mart and broke into the employee side of the counter.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A community came together Saturday to remember the life of a man who was gunned down while working inside a Philadelphia gas station.

It happened on January 17 at the Exxon on the 7100 block of Torresdale Avenue in the city's Tacony section.

A 66-year-old employee identified as Patro Siboram was shot and killed.

The three suspects have been identified as 38-year-old Chihean aka Chiheam Jones, 25-year-old Robert Miller-Crafter and 21-year-old Keyon Vincent.

On Saturday, family and friends gathered to remember Siboram.

"He was a nice guy, I mean I would come in and talk to him about sports, news, anything in the community," said Greg Bucceroni, a friend.

"When I met him for the first time I was so surprised. I was so surprised that how can a person be so positive you know?" added Pradeep Mohapatra.

Siboram leaves behind a wife and son.

The manager of the Exxon gas station says they are adding security gates and will be implementing window service only during certain hours following the killing.

