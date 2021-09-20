Suspect in deadly Pat's King of Steaks beating turns himself in, arrest warrants issued for 2 others

There is no word yet on his identity or what charges he may face, as homicide investigators need to interview him.
This late Sunday night development came hours after police announced arrest warrants for two other suspects in the deadly attack.
But those men are not yet in custody.
The Philadelphia Police Department has obtained arrest warrants for 34-year-old Osvaldo "Willie" Pedraza and 32-year-old Victor Pedraza.
Authorities say Osvaldo Pedraza and Victor Pedraza are both wanted on charges of murder and other related offenses for the September 16 beating that left 28-year-old Isidro Cortez of Queens, New York, dead.
Cortez's 64-year-old father and his 28-year-old friend were injured in the attack.
Video released by Philadelphia police on Friday evening shows the brutal attack from multiple angles.
One camera angle shows the victim being punched and kicked while on the ground. Another camera shows one of the suspects wildly swinging a metal trash can lid.
According to police, the victims were apparently at the Philadelphia Union soccer game in Chester, Pennsylvania on Wednesday night, where the Union lost to Mexico City's Club America.
After the game, police say they went to Pat's where Cortez, his father and his friend got into an argument with four males wearing yellow soccer jerseys with Club America written across the shirt. That argument escalated into a fight.
After the melee, the suspects left along with the rest of their group in two vehicles.
Anyone with any information on the whereabouts of Osvaldo "Willie" Pedraza and Victor Pedraza is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.
The Philadelphia Police Department was also investigating what role two other suspects seen in the video played in the incidents. Sources confirm one of those men turned himself in on Sunday night.
The owner of Pat's said police are stepping up patrols near his business. He's told there will be a squad car parked at the intersection during late night and early morning hours.
This is the second deadly incident at Pat's in just a few months.
On July 22, 22-year-old David Padro, from the 2700 block of Federal Street in Camden, New Jersey, was shot in the back following a fight at Pat's.
Thirty-six-year-old Paul Burkert of Doral Drive in Reading, Pa. was charged with murder in the case. The shooter's lawyer claims it was in self-defense, but the victim's family says otherwise.