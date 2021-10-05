theater

Philadelphia's Wilma Theater kicks off return of Avenue of the Arts

'Minor Character' runs through October 24 at the Philadelphia theater.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Wilma Theater welcomes back live shows with first fully staged production since pandemic

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- After more than a year and a half of dark stages, the curtains will once again rise in Philadelphia.

It all starts Tuesday when the Wilma Theater on the Avenue of the Arts becomes the very first in the city to reopen with a fully-staged production.

"As everyone comes in, the main thing that everyone is going to be thinking is, 'Oh my gosh, we didn't know if we were ever going to get back here and here we are!'" says Suli Holum.

Holum is one of the stars of "Minor Character," a modern remix of Russian playwright Anton Chekhov's classic work Uncle Vanya. It's Wilma's first big production during the pandemic.

"We're all just really thrilled," Holum says. "We can't wait to have audiences come and join us for the ride.

During the pandemic, while stages were dark, Holum had a chance to star in the hit HBO TV show "Mare of Easttown," alongside Kate Winslet.

Holum is from the area and hopes this inspires other production companies to bring their crews here to the Delaware Valley.

"It was exciting for the whole community because there were a lot of Philly actors in it, which was really cool," Holum says.

"We hope everyone sees that this is a place to make things, this is a place to shoot TV shows, this is a place to make movies. It's great for our whole community."

"Minor Character" runs through October 24.

Audience members must be fully vaccinated and masks are required.

The Wilma is also streaming the show as well, a pandemic pivot they decided to keep. They want people around the world to continue to view productions and make sure everyone is able to access theater at their comfort level.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
arts & entertainmentphiladelphiacoronavirustheatercommunity
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
THEATER
Broadway's 'Aladdin' shut down day after reopening due to COVID
Disney's 'Aladdin' back on Broadway after 18 months in the dark
Curtain rises at Walnut Street Theatre with safety protocols
'I Heart Philly' installation celebrates return of live entertainment
TOP STORIES
Jefferson Hospital shooting: What we're learning about gunman
Nursing assistant shot at Jefferson Hospital was 'good man:' Father
Authorities in Ocean County investigate 'suspicious' deaths
Street racing, unruly crowds 'will not be tolerated,' mayor says
Facebook, Instagram services slowly returning after hours-long outage
After 40 Powerball drawings, will someone win $685M jackpot?
'This one hit home': Security expert gives hospital shooting insight
Show More
Army veteran using his experience with PTSD to help others
Vaccine deadlines bring peace to some, but anxiety to others
William Shatner, 90, will fly to space aboard Blue Origin rocket
Video shows 2 gunman wanted in shooting that injured 11-year-old boy
More victims of Bank of America, Zelle scams come forward
More TOP STORIES News