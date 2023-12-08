Raw video: Paulsboro, New Jersey house fire spreads to second residence; 1 person injured

Paulsboro, New Jersey house fire spreads to second residence; 1 person injured

PAULSBORO, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Crews responded to a house fire in Paulsboro, Gloucester County on Friday morning.

The fire started at about 4 a.m. at a home on the 300 block of Mantua Avenue, officials said.

When crews arrived, heavy fire was coming from the home. The fire then spread to a neighboring house.

Action News has learned one person was treated for burns at the scene.

Crews were able to get the fire at the second home under control but spent more time putting out hot spots at the first house.

The investigation into the cause is ongoing.