Change in PECO rates could save you money on electric bills this holiday season

PENNSYLVANIA (WPVI) -- A change in PECO rates could result in some extra spending money this holiday season.

The supply rate for PECO's residential customers is set to decrease by nearly 8% starting on December 1.

Because of this, the average monthly electric bill will decrease by $5.47.

This adjustment will impact approximately 1.2 million households that receive the company's default service.