RIDLEY TWP., Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A collision that injured a pedestrian in Delaware County remains under investigation.

Police say the victim was struck at MacDade Boulevard and North Fairview Road in Ridley Township around 9:45 p.m. Tuesday.

Investigators blocked off the intersection to look for evidence overnight.

Action News is working to find out more about the victim, and what led to the crash.

It is not yet known if the striking driver remained at the scene.