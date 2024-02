Traffic being detoured on Rt. 130 in Pennsauken Township after pedestrian struck by vehicle

PENNSUAKEN TWP., N.J. (WPVI) -- Traffic is being detoured on Route 130 in Pennsauken Township Thursday morning after a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle.

It happened around 6 a.m. on the southbound side of Rt. 130 near Marlton Pike in Camden County, New Jersey.

Drivers in the area should expect delays.

Police have not released any other information. This is a developing story and will be updated.

For the latest traffic in your area, click here.