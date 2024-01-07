WATCH LIVE

Man struck, killed by train in Philadelphia

Sunday, January 7, 2024 9:43PM
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A pedestrian was killed after being struck by a train in Philadelphia on Sunday morning.

It happened just after 6:30 a.m. near Henry and West Hunting Park avenues in the East Falls neighborhood.

According to police, a CSX train conductor observed a man on the tracks as the train approached.

Despite the pedestrian's attempts to move, the train could not slow down in time.

The unidentified man was subsequently struck and killed.

He was pronounced dead at the scene, authorities say.

There is no word yet on what the pedestrian was doing near the tracks. Officials have also not released his identity.

An investigation into this incident is ongoing.

