Several St. Joe's students hospitalized after being shot with pellet gun at Manayunk pizza shop

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia police are investigating after several college students were shot and injured with a pellet gun early Friday morning.

It happened at approximately 1:30 a.m. on the 4000 block of Main Street in the city's Manayunk neighborhood.

According to officials, students from St. Joseph's University were at a pizza shop on Main Street when they were struck with a pellet gun or similar weapon.

Emergency crews responded to the scene, but at the time, the victims did not seek medical attention.

Later in the morning, however, some of the victims realized their injuries were more serious than expected and were taken to Lankenau Medical Center.

One victim was found to have a collapsed lung and the other suffered from a fractured skull. They are 20 and 21 years old, Action News was told.

St. Joe's said a total of five students went to the hospital as a result of this incident.

One of the victims spoke with Action News about the shooting but did not want to be identified.

"I went inside to get a napkin or something and everybody just started sprinting inside. I just saw one of the kids I know was holding his head and blood was pouring out," he recalled.

One student said he didn't even realize he was shot until he went to the hospital.

"I saw there was a hole in my pants, and then I just felt my pocket and then I saw the pellet. It was this little metal BB," he said.

He showed Action News how the pellet was lodged in his wallet, which stopped it from striking his leg.

A parent of one of the victims, who also did not want to be identified, described their reaction to the incident.

"It's sad as a parent. My son goes to school in this area and this is heartbreaking to know that you're not always safe," the parent noted.

Students in the area say they are also concerned.

"Manayunk is a safe place. I live here. But it is a bit frustrating to think that I kind of have to look over my shoulder here and there now," said the student.

Police say all the victims in this attack are in stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call Philadelphia police at 215-686-TIPS.

