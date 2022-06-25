boil water advisory

Pemberton Twp., New Jersey residents told to boil water before use

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes until further notice.
EMBED <>More Videos

Action News On Demand

PEMBERTON TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- Residents living in Pemberton Township, New Jersey are under a boil water advisory.

The township says E. coli has been detected in the water.

Officials say do not drink the water without boiling it first.

Use boiled or bottled water for drinking, ice, brushing teeth, and washing dishes until further notice.

"We anticipate resolving the problem Tuesday, June 28, 2022," the township said it a notice to residents.

Full notice from the township:

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST

Our water system recently detected E. coli within the distribution system. Routine sample(s) were collected on Tuesday, June 21, 2022, and repeat samples collected on Thursday, June 23, 2022, confirmed the presence of E. coli. As our customers, you have a right to know what happened and what we are doing to correct this situation.

What does this mean?

E. coli are bacteria whose presence indicates that the water may be contaminated with human or animal wastes. Human pathogens in these wastes can cause short-term effects, such as diarrhea, cramps, nausea, headaches, or other systems. They may pose a greater health risk for infants, young children, the elderly, and people with severely compromised immune systems.

These bacteria can make you sick and are especially a concern for people with weakened immune systems. Bacterial contamination can occur when increased run-off enters the drinking water source (for example, following heavy rains). It can also happen due to a break in the distribution system (pipes) or a failure in the water treatment process.

What should I do?

DO NOT DRINK THE WATER WITHOUT BOILING IT FIRST. Bring all water to a boil, let it boil for one minute and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation until further notice. Boiling kills bacteria and other organisms in the water.

The symptoms above are not caused only by organisms in drinking water. If you experience any of these symptoms and they persist, you may want to seek medical advice. People at increased risk should seek advice from their healthcare providers about drinking this water.

What is being done?

We are completing a comprehensive assessment of our water system and of our monitoring and operational practices to identify and correct any causes of the contamination. We will inform you when tests show no bacteria are present, and you no longer need to boil your water. We anticipate resolving the problem Tuesday, June 28, 2022.

For more information, please contact Andrew Vanderham at 609-894-3373. General guidelines on ways to lessen the risk of infection by bacteria and other disease-causing organisms are available from the EPA Safe Drinking Water Hotline at 1-800-426-4791.

This notice is being sent to you by Pemberton Township Main Water System, PWSID# 0329004 on June 24, 2022.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
health & fitnesspemberton townshipboil water advisorye. coli
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
BOIL WATER ADVISORY
Boil water advisory lifted for Chester, Lancaster counties
Boil water advisory still in effect for Lower Bucks County
Boil Water Advisory lifted in Pottstown
Water main break prompts evacuation of 3 homes deemed unsafe
TOP STORIES
Brian Laundrie confession letter released: 'I ended her life'
Norway terror alert raised after deadly mass shooting
Woman dead, man wounded after Kensington shooting
Biden signs landmark gun measure, says 'lives will be saved'
Protesters gather in Philly after Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade
How does overturning Roe v. Wade impact women in Pa., NJ and Del.?
AccuWeather: Mostly Sunny, Hot This Weekend
Show More
Current and former Wildwood mayors, 3rd official facing theft charges
Carjacking victim speaks about gas station ambush
Tesla driver turns self in to police following fatal hit-and-run
Roe v. Wade overturned: Protesters rally at Supreme Court's doorstep
Delaware is ready to protect a woman's right to abortion
More TOP STORIES News