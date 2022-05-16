Penn Live Arts celebrates 50th anniversary with Alice and John Coltrane music, 10 dance companies

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Penn Live Arts is taking 'the arts' to the next level, with a new season that commemorates the organization's 50-year legacy.Penn Live Arts has a packed lineup of both local and global premieres planned for the 2022-23 season."It's one for the record books," says Christopher Gruits, Executive and Artistic Director of Penn Live Arts.The season will showcase 10 dance companies, from contemporary and ballet to hip hop and tap."Pam Tanowitz Dance Company's coming down from New York," says Gruits, "One of the most influential choreographers operating today."The company will perform a world premiere set to the music of Alice Coltrane."Alice Coltrane, in so many ways, has been underrepresented," says Gruits."She was a great musician. A pianist and a harp player. She was a guru," says Lakecia Benjamin."Alice & John: A Coltrane Festival" will explore the power couple's musical collective. Rising star saxophonist Lakecia Benjamin is the Artistic Advisor."We're welcoming back Ravi Coltrane, will be representing both of his parents, as well as a young jazz harvest Brandee Younger," says Gruits."They're getting together the most prestigious in this field," says Benjamin, "I also will play John Coltrane's Love Supreme, we'll play a bunch of stuff."The New York City based theater group Negro Ensemble Company will be the season's resident artist."They'll be presenting a one act play festival," says Gruits, "as well as a world premiere of a new theatrical work based on 1960s Civil Rights Era poetry."Penn Live Arts is also introducing the ListenHear series."Which invites audiences to join us to hear new music from composers working today," says Gruits.The 50th anniversary celebration was delayed by a year by the pandemic and it's designed to build on Penn Live's legacy."Through music, dance, theater, and film to highlight topical issues and to relate what the human experience is all about," says Gruits.The season kicks off with an open house at the Annenberg Center on September 16th and 17th.--Annenberg Center, 3680 Walnut Street, Philadelphia, PA 19104