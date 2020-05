Penn Medicine says several employees have tested positive for COVID-19

EMBED >More News Videos A spokesperson with Penn Medicine tells Action News that several employees within their health system have tested positive for the coronavirus.

Penn Medicine released the following information on new visitation restrictions at all facilities:

Visitation of a patient nearing the end of life

Parent visitation of a child in our intensive care nurseries

One coach or partner for each patient on our labor and delivery units

One visitor at a time for patients in inpatient hospice units

One parent at a time for pediatric patients

One visitor to accompany patients for hospital discharge

One visitor will be permitted to accompany a patient to facilitate care or treatment such as an ambulatory visit, procedure or same-day surgery

No child under the age of 12 years will be permitted to visit under any circumstances.

Health screening procedures will be required in circumstances where a visitor is allowed by exception.

Keep in mind that the health care providers across the system will continue to reschedule appointments as needed

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Several health care providers at Penn Medicine have tested positive for COVID-19 and are in quarantine in their homes, according to a spokesperson.Health care officials said they have implemented strict visitation guidelines at all Penn Medicine hospitals and outpatient facilities to protect patients and staff during the COVID-19 outbreak.Penn officials said they've contacted patients and staff who might have been exposed to the workers who tested positive.Between Penn Medicine and the University of Pennsylvania, there are more than 39,000 employees, making it the largest private employer in Philadelphia.Penn Medicine has a number of locations across the region and right now officials aren't disclosing which buildings the cases and exposures occurred.At this time, medical officials won't reveal how many of their employees have tested positive or where they think they got it.They also are not saying how many patients or visitors may have been exposed.Officials said those who might have came in contact with the infected employees now have instructions on how to lookout for symptoms.In inpatient facilities, no visitors will be permitted except under special circumstances.These circumstances include:For all outpatient appointments:As of Thursday morning, there are 154 positive cases in the commonwealth, including a Northampton County resident who died from the virus.