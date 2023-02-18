Energy remains high on day 2 of Penn State's THON

But at THON when dancers get a little tired, organizers always seem to know when to bring in some motivation to keep it going.

UNIVERSITY PARK, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- Penn State's THON is underway and the magic of the weekend has taken its grip inside the Bryce Jordan Center.

It's all to raise money for Four Diamonds, which directly helps young patients fighting childhood cancer.

The organization covers the cost of treatment, helps with innovative care, and invests in research.

But to make this all possible, it takes a physical toll on the Penn State students who've been on their feet for more than a day now.

By Saturday evening, dancers were feeling it.

"My feet hurt. I couldn't keep my eyes open and anyone happy just annoyed me," said Savannah Bogari, of Nazareth.

On Saturday, it was seeing haircuts happen right on stage to help make wigs for those battling cancer.

"It's mostly remembering why we're doing it. Seeing all the families here is really touching and keeps me going," said a student.

Then, of course, there are the children here who directly benefit from the money raised this weekend.

"That's why we're here, that's why we're doing it. When our families are right there it helps even more," said a participant.